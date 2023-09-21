Utah wildlife officials urge caution, offer safety tips for bear encounters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials are offering words of caution and tips to stay safe in what is a busy time of year for bears bulking up for winter hibernation.

“Bears are starting to prepare for winter, which means they’re constantly eating to put on weight,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources advises in a press release on social media. “You don’t want a hungry bear in your campsite this fall!”

Black bears are the only bear species in Utah, and there are thousands of them in the state’s mountains and forests, the DWR said.

Eighty percent live at elevations of 7,000 to 10,000 feet, but bears often frequent the same places where humans camp and enjoy the outdoors — especially when searching for food, the agency said.

If a bear obtains food from a home or campsite — even once — it may become aggressive in future attempts, the DWR warns.

“This almost guarantees the bear will have to be euthanized. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to protect both you and the bear.”

The DWR asks that you check out these bear-safety tips before heading out on any autumn outdoor excursions:

Know bear behavior. If a black bear stands up, grunts, woofs, moans or makes other sounds, it’s not being aggressive. These are ways a black bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest.

Stand your ground. Never back up, lie down or play dead with a black bear. Make yourself look bigger by raising your arms and standing tall. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Be prepared to use bear spray or another deterrent.

Don’t run away or climb a tree. Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 miles per hour — you can’t outclimb or outrun them.

If a bear attacks

Use bear spray, then immediately leave the area. Studies have shown bear spray to be 92% successful in deterring bear attacks.

If you feel like you are in imminent danger of an attack, you are allowed by Utah law to protect yourself (including killing the bear). If you use a firearm, shoot to kill, aiming at the center of the bear and firing until it is no longer a threat. Notify the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources immediately.

Always fight back, and don’t give up! People have successfully defended themselves with almost anything: rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles and even their hands and feet.

For the DWR’s full list of bear tips and info, visit bit.ly/bearsafetytips.