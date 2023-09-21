Weber School District opens first center for homeless teens

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are unveiling the first homeless teen center in the Weber School District.

“Unfortunately, there is a large number of homeless students in Weber County,” according to an announcement shared online Wednesday by the Weber School District, Weber School Foundation, Weber County and Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“Many attend our schools, and some of these kids are living out of cars, couch-surfing between friends’ houses and have no stable place to live.”

The center is the first of its kind in the Weber School District, officials said, and it was made possible through donations of community members and local businesses.

“It is the hope of Weber School Foundation to eventually build a teen center at every high school in our district,” the announcement says.

The foundation estimates 1,600 families and more than 900 students are affected by homelessness in the district.

The grand opening of the Two Rivers Teen Center at Two Rivers High School is set for 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Two Rivers High, 955 W. 12th St.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will include a tour of the center, food and music.

The center offers a wide range of services for students who are experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and other challenges in life, officials said.

“Equipped with showers, a kitchen area, laundry facilities, a food pantry and areas for studying, the Two Rivers Teen Center will be a safe place for students whose basic needs can be met so that they can better focus on succeeding in school and in life.”

The Weber district, headquartered in Washington Terrace, runs all the schools in the county except for those in the Ogden School District.