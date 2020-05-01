Utah woman dies in Wyoming collision; her juvenile passenger, 5 others injured

WRIGHT, Wyoming, May 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah woman died and her juvenile passenger was injured, as were five people in another vehicle, in a head-on collision in Wyoming on Thursday.

The deceased was Kandi L. Tanner, 39, of St. George.

The crash occurred just before 8:41 p.m. near milepost 57 on Wyoming State Route 450, east of Wright, which is in northeast Wyoming.

Tanner was driving a 2019 Jetta traveling east. She failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into the path of a 2020 Ram, which had stopped to make a turn, the WHP statement says.

The vehicles collided. Tanner was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene. Her juvenile passenger was transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital.

In the Ram were three adults and two juveniles from Wyoming. They were transported to the same hospital, the statement says.

Information about the injuries was not disclosed.

