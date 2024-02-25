Utah woman killed in Idaho double-fatal crash

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho, Feb. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police are investigating a double-fatal crash which claimed the life of a Utah woman and an Idaho man Saturday afternoon on U.S. 91 in Bannock County.

According to a press release by ISP, an 86-year-old male from Preston was driving a 2003 Buick northbound on U.S. 91 about 3:41 p.m. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head on with a 2012 Nissan.

ISP officers said the Buick’s driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old male from Hyrum, Utah, was critically injured in the crash, while a 53-year-old woman passenger, also from Hyrum, was killed.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Why the Buick crossed into oncoming traffic remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ISP was assisted by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Downey Ambulance, Franklin County Ambulance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department and Franklin County Fire Department.

“Idaho State Police also thanks those that were on scene and assisted before law enforcement and emergency medical personnel arrived.”