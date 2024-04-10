Missing West Bountiful woman, subject of Utah Silver Alert, spotted in Idaho

DOWNEY, Idaho, April 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Bountiful subject of a Silver Alert was reportedly seen Tuesday afternoon in Downey, Idaho, about 118 miles north of her home.

Kay Prince Vest, 80, had previously been seen at about 4:45 p.m. Monday in Ogden, Utah. Idaho State Police report she was spotted again at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the small, southeast Idaho town, which has a population of about 650.

Vest left her home in West Bountiful at about 2 p.m. Monday. She was driving a 2017 Silver Toyota Camry, with Utah plate approximately W365U.

Vest has blue eyes, white hair, stands about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

The Idaho news alert says Vest “told a passerby she was trying to get back to her home but didn’t want to take I-15. The passerby noted she was acting confused and upset. Kay does not drive at night, has memory issues, and is easily confused.”

Anyone with information on Vest’s location is asked to call the West Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 or call 911 for local law enforcement.