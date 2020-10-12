Utah’s 4th Congressional District candidates to face off in debate Monday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s 4th Congressional District candidates will face off in a debate Monday night.

The event, organized by the Utah Debate Commission, will see Democratic congressman Rep. Ben McAdams debate Republican challenger Burgess Owens.

The debate will take place at the KSL Studio at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by Doug Wilks, the editor of the Deseret News newspaper.

McAdams posted on Facebook Monday morning: “I look forward to the opportunity to talk directly to Utahns about important issues such as preventing them from losing health care due to a pre-existing condition, keeping our children safe online, and stopping plans to resume dangerous, unnecessary explosive nuclear weapons testing in our backyard.”

Owens has not yet posted on social media about the debate specifically.

