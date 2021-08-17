Utah’s political leaders weigh in on Pres. Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
President Joe Biden speaks about the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

UTAH, Aug. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s top politician’s have weighted in on Pres. Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and fast fall to Taliban forces.

Some were quick to blame Biden and state their beliefs that handling it differently could have caused less potential damage to Afghanistan and America’s reputation.

Others, including Gov. Spencer Cox, focused on offering supporting refugees.

The tweets shared by Utah’s governor, U.S. senators, and the three U.S. representatives who posted message follow:

Cox released the following statement:

“We’re dismayed by the chaos descending on Afghanistan. Utah stands ready to welcome refugees from this war-torn country, especially those who valiantly helped our troops over the past 20 years. We must stand by America’s allies.”

Gov Spencer Cox. Photo: Gov. Spencer Cox Facebook 

Sen. Mike Lee tweeted the following statement:

“After two decades of heroism from Americans in uniform, all is being undone in Afghanistan. Starting, expanding, and continuing a military conflict should never be easy, and these difficulties remind us that there were good reasons why the founders made it difficult to start a war. While it has long been the right policy to navigate a withdrawal from our nation’s longest war, the lack of adequate planning, security, and management has placed brave Americans and others at risk.

“I pray for the safety of those Americans still in harm’s way, and I will continue to hold President Biden to account for this historic failure.”

Rep. Mike Lee. Photo: Twitter/Rep. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted his frustration.

“The President’s failure to acknowledge his disasterous withdraw provides no comfort to Americans or our Afghan partners whose lives hang in the balance. Contrary to his claims, our choice was not between a hasty and ill-prepared retreat or staying forever. The decision to place a higher priority on political promise than on the lives of innocent men, women and children is a stain on America’s reputation and undermines our credibility around the world.”

 

Sen. Mitt Romney. Photo: Twitter/Sen. Mitt Romney

Rep. Chris Stewart tweeted multiple messages, including the following:

Rep. John Curtis shared this message.
“I have been hearing from multiple constituents concerned for friends stuck in Afghanistan. If you are stranded in Afghanistan or know someone who is, please contact my office and we will do everything in our power to assist: 801-922-5400 or this email.”
Utah Rep. John Curtis. Photo: www.johncurtis.org
Burgess Owens tweeted short messages including the following:

