Crews recover body of victim whose vehicle dropped 600 feet in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a victim whose vehicle went off a ledge in Garfield County has been recovered, according to a tweet from Sheriff Danny Perkins.

“Spent the day yesterday with deputies, Park Rangers and volunteers extricating a body from this vehicle that fell 600 feet off a ledge into Lake Powell near Hite Marina,” says the tweet, issued at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is still under investigation… thank you for all who assisted.”

