Utes serve crushing defeat to Oregon Ducks, will play in the Rose Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Dec.3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Utes have a New Year’s Day date at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena after trouncing the Oregon Ducks Friday night and winning the PAC-12 championship.

In the Las Vegas game, Utah took a strong and early lead, then continued to build on it.

The final score was Utes 38, Ducks 10.

The victory may lead to a match up with The Ohio Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 1 in Pasadena.

Friday’s game marked the first time the Utes earned a Rose Bowl berth, and the first time the team has ever played for a Pac-12 title.