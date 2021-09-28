Vaccine clinic opens at Legacy Events Center in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Legacy Events Center, which was previously used as a COVID-19 testing center, has now reopened as a vaccine clinic.

The days of the drive-thru clinic are Monday-Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., says a Facebook post from Davis County Health Department.

Drivers are being asked to enter on the east side of the Department of Motor Vehicles, at 969 West Clark Lane in Farmington.

Opening days and hours may change according to demand.

Appointments are required, the post says.

To schedule an appointment click here.