Vanessa Hudgens visits ‘High School Musical’s East High in Salt Lake City

June 27 (UPI) — “High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens recently paid a visit to East High.

The 33-year-old actress returned to Salt Lake High School East, the school featured in the Disney Channel film series, in Salt Lake City, Utah, over the weekend.

Hudgens shared a video on Instagram of herself posing outside of the school. The clip was set to the song “Breaking Free” from “High School Musical.”

“Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she captioned the post.

Bart Johnson, who played Coach Jack Bolton in the “High School Musical” films, responded in the comments.

“I saw this and had a PTSD like I couldn’t find my team captains. LETS GO WILDCATS!!” he wrote.

Hudgens played Gabriella Montez in “High School Musical” (2006) and its sequels, “High School Musical 2” (2007) and “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” (2008). The films also starred Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

Hudgens reunited with Tisdale, Bleu, Coleman and director Kenny Ortega for dinner in 2014.

The actress said in an interview with Access Hollywood in 2017 that she “completely lost contact” with Efron, her co-star and ex-boyfriend.

Hudgens has since starred in the “Princess Switch” movies.