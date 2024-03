AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork Fire & Rescue shared photos of a car versus building accident Friday night.

It happened at about 10:40 p.m., said AFF&R post, issued Saturday. Provo Fire & Rescue assisted in the operation.

“Crews were dispatched to a vehicle that had crashed into a building in American Fork,” the post says.

“The SRT team and Provo’s Heavy Rescue 21 responded, and fortunately, the driver was uninjured.”