Victim of American Fork house explosion identified

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police have identified the woman killed in a duplex explosion last week.

The woman found in the rubble was 78-year-old Kathy Harrison. Despite life-saving efforts, she died of her injuries. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

At about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, the American Fork Police and Fire departments were notified of an explosion of a duplex located at 67 N. 370 East.

“When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a duplex that had suffered significant damage and that was on fire because of what appeared to be an explosion,” the American Fork police statement says.

“First responders located the owner of the residence injured but alive, standing outside of what was left of her residence.”

First responders learned that Harrison, the neighbor in the attached duplex, had not been accounted for.

“Kathy was located in her residence by firefighters and, though emergency aid was provided, died as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was performed by the Utah State Medical Examiner with the results of that examination pending. The residence was a complete loss and caused significant damage to a nearby house.”

It was initially reported the cause of the explosion was believed to be a gas leak. The cause of the explosion is still actively being investigated, the statement says. The police and fire departments plan to release the investigative findings once the investigation is completed, the AFPD statement says.