Vernal man sentenced for Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

VERNAL, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Vernal man has been sentenced for his involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021 breach on the United States Capitol building.

Landon Manwaring, who was accused of entering the Capitol but no acts of violence, and who pleaded guilty, was sentenced by Federal Judge Carl Nichols to 30 days in jail, according to Department of Justice documents.

Nichols also ordered Manwaring to serve 35 months of probation and pay $500 in restitution.

Manwaring’s mother, Susan Manwaring, who was also at the Capitol, also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Her sentencing is set for early January.