Victim in serious condition after West Valley City stabbing by known attacker

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A stabbing victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center Friday night for treatment of wounds to his head and torso.

The suspect was attacked by an acquaintance, Sgt. Spanovik, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

Police responded to the area of 5756 Sandbar St., West Valley City, after being dispatched at 8:10 p.m.

“There was an altercation between two males, and we’re not sure yet of the relationship between them,” Spanovik said, adding the two were known to each other.

“One was stabbed multiple times in the torso and head area, and he’s been transported to the hospital in ‘Charlie’ condition. He was conscious, breathing and alert, but there was some heavy bleeding.”

The man was able to walk to the ambulance, Spanovik said. Both men are believed to be in their early to mid 40s. The suspect is in police custody.

Spanovik said the investigation was still in its early stages as of 9:45 p.m. Police had not yet interviewed the victim because he was still receiving emergency medical treatment.

