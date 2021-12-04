Cash, checks found inside wall of Osteen mega-church 7 years after break-in

Dec. 4 (UPI) — A plumber working at Joel Osteen’s mega-church in Houston found a large amount of money hidden inside a wall seven years after $600,000 was reported stolen during a break-in.

The plumber, who identified himself only as Justin, called into a KILT-FM morning show to recount how he found envelopes full of cash and checks inside a wall while doing work at the Lakewood Church, which is led by Osteen and his wife, Victoria.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the plumber said. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow.'”

The Lakewood Church confirmed the discovery in a statement provided to KHOU-TV. The amount of the discovered money was not disclosed.

“Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation. Lakewood has no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

The discovery comes after about $600,000 was reported stolen during a break-in at the church in March 2014.