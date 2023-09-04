Victim seriously injured in Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City police are investigating a Monday morning stabbing on the city’s near west side.

First responders were initially called to the scene at 641 West North Temple about 3:30 a.m.

When police and medical personnel arrived, they reported finding a young woman believed to be in her late teens, who appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds.

According to a press release by the SLCPD Public Relations Unit, the victim had a “serious but non-life threatening injury” in what is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

A suspect was taken into custody and expected to be booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, the SLCPD PR statement said.

