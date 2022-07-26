Video: Car swallowed by St. George sinkhole

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — There was likely a sinking feeling for a St. George motorist Monday night when the convertible they were cruising in was suddenly swallowed up by a giant hole in the road.

According to limited information provided by the St. George Police Department, the sinkhole formed on 100 South between 800 East and 900 East after reports of a water main break.

There was no official word of injuries, although a comment left on the St. George Police Department’s Facebook page indicated a male driver “was a bit shaken up but otherwise calm.”

The area had been drenched by an exceedingly rare summer downpour prior to the sinkhole forming. Video recorded in the aftermath of the storm shows standing water on at least one St. George street.

An early morning tweet by the National Weather Service indicated the storms marked the first official rainfall in St. George in the last 92 days.

For those of you awake at this late hour… St. George's streak of no precipitation ended at 92 consecutive days, which is the 6th longest stretch on record. #utwx pic.twitter.com/EbHmtKElB0 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 26, 2022

The road, which runs adjacent to the Edith S. Whitehead Education Building on Utah Tech University campus ,was expected to be closed overnight.

