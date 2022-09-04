Video: West Jordan neighborhood rocked by blasts after fire breaks out overnight

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies are still mopping up hotspots after an early Sunday morning fire in West Jordan.

First responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 8450 S. 2700 West at about 4:25 a.m. after 911 operators received multiple calls of explosions and a possible garage fire.

When crews arrived, they were met by walls of flame and billowing smoke as a number, of what appeared to be RVs, burned inside a fenced property along with other outdoor recreational vehicles. What looked like an attached garage was also on fire.

As crews were busy deploying, the area continued to be rocked by a series of blasts. Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza was on scene and said some of explosions shook the ground “and sounded like small cannons being fired.”

It was believed the explosions were caused by propane tanks, although that’s yet be confirmed by fire investigators.

Firefighters assumed defensive positions as they began to systematically quell the flames and kept them from spreading to adjacent structures.

It was unclear if any of the buildings were occupied or otherwise in use.

There were no immediate reports of injury.

A cause for the blaze has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking news from overnight as more information is made available.