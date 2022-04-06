Videos: Park City Fire crews use hoist to rescue victim after fall

PARK SUMMIT, Utah, April 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Park City Fire District had a problem after a patient fell “from a significant height,” and needed to be hoisted to rescue vehicles by way of a steep, snow covered incline.

“PCFD Ambulance 35, Medic Engine 35, Engine 33, Heavy Rescue 36, BC 3, and Chiefs 302 and 304 on scene of a patient that fell from a significant height in the Summit Park area,” says a Facebook post.

It shared photos and video of the rescue operation.

“A hoist system was set up to help move the patient to the the ambulance,” the statement says.

“Patient was transported to the hospital in stable condition.”