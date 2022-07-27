Virgin Atlantic flight from London to LAX diverted to Salt Lake City due to ‘unruly passenger’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A flight from London to Los Angeles was diverted Tuesday afternoon to Salt Lake City International Airport due to “an unruly passenger,” airport officials said.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS141 from London’s Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles International Airport landed in Salt Lake City about 4:30 p.m., according to flight information. A passenger was removed from the plane by airline and airport security, airport officials said.

“I can confirm that the flight from London to LAX diverted to Salt Lake City, and it was because of an unruly passenger,” airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer told Gephardt Daily. “I don’t know why they were unruly. … I know they were taken from the plane, and the plane continued on to L.A.”

The plane was on the ground in Salt Lake City for about three hours before resuming the flight to LAX, according to flight information.

