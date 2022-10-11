Vivint Smart Home founder donates $35M to new Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Vivint Smart Home founder and CEO Todd Pedersen has donated $35 million to the new Primary Children’s Hospital campus under construction in Lehi, calling it an “important and historic” project.

The family donation from Pedersen, his wife, Andie, and their children was inspired by the generosity of the new hospital’s namesake and Intermountain Healthcare‘s vision to create the nation’s model health system for children, he said.

The Primary Children’s Hospital Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus is under construction at 3300 West and 2100 North. It’s scheduled to open in 2024.

“We’re following Gail’s lead by giving back in impactful ways, and I invite others to follow, spread the word, and do the same,” Pedersen said. “If others ever wanted a way to give back to their community and touch everyone, this is it.

“This is the biggest gift we have ever given, and there’s a reason for that. I hope others will see how important and historic this project is to our state, and its potential to impact children’s healthcare across the country, and join us.”

The donation was announced Monday at the Miller Family Campus, the second Primary Children’s Hospital campus and part of Intermountain’s model health system for kids.

“Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has grown from an act of compassion for one child 100 years ago, to delivering premier pediatric care to 100,000 children a year, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Katy Welkie, CEO of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health.

“Progress of this magnitude does not happen without a strong, innovative vision for the future, and vital support from our generous community,” Welkie added. “We are incredibly grateful to the Pedersen family for their tremendous gift to help children in the Intermountain West to survive and thrive for generations to come by helping us build the nation’s model health system. In their honor, will are naming the patient tower at the Miller Family Campus the Todd and Andie Pedersen Patient Tower.”

Intermountain announced its “Primary Promise” vision to build the nation’s model health system in January 2020. The plan calls for an investment of at least $600 million in children’s health.

The Miller family previously donated $50 million to the project.