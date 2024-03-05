West Valley City father charged after traumatic injury death of infant daughter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The father and mother of a 3-month-old baby have been charged in connection with the death of their daughter, Dariana Elizabet Gonzalez-Samano.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges filed against the West Valley City couple on Tuesday.

Dariana’s father, Israel Levi Gonzalez Gomez, age 21, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Charging documents also suggest an alternative of child abuse homicide, reckless, a first-degree felony, and child abuse, a class A misdemeanor.

The infant’s mother, Andrea Samano Galeana, has been charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

The statement from the SLCo DA’s Office says the infant was taken to the hospital on Feb. 19 of this year.

“Injuries observed by doctors at the hospital supported allegations of inflicted trauma or abuse,” the statement says.

An affidavit filed in the arrest of Gonzalez Gomez says his daughter suffered cardiac arrest three times before arriving at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“After a CT scan, doctors stated that Dariana suffered from retinal hemorrhages, a traumatic cataract, as well as brain bleeding (subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhaging),” the affidavit says.

“Dariana was pronounced deceased at Primary Children’s Hospital on Feb. 22, 2024 after two brain death examinations.”

Post Miranda, Gonzalez Gomez reportedly told the reporting officer, from West Valley City Police, that Dariana “cried excessively for the first few weeks of her life,” the affidavit said.

On the night of the incident, the affidavit says, Gonzalez Gomez “described feeling desperate for a way to calm Dariana down.” He described putting a pacifier in the baby’s mouth, feeding her milk, bouncing her and spanking her, saying Dariana fell asleep just before her mother reentered the room.

“At this point, Dariana went limp and pale,” the affidavit says. “Gonzalez Gomez stated that they rushed Dariana to the hospital.”

On Feb. 26, he requested a second interview, the statement says.

“Post-Miranda Gonzalez Gomez stated that

there was something missing from the story and he wanted to tell the truth.”

Gonzalez Gomez said he was going to change the infant’s diaper, and took it off, then was distracted when his sister entered the room. After she left, he “stated that he placed Dariana on the edge of the bed. The wipes were on the far corner of the bed, and when he extended to grab the wipes Dariana fell to the floor.”

The left side of the infant’s face became red and swollen, her father said.

Gonzalez Gomez said he “stroked Dariana’s face, and when he did she would start to fall asleep. Gonzalez Gomez did not want her to fall asleep, as he stated he knew injuries to the head were bad….

“Dariana went to sleep and Gonzalez Gomez described her breathing as shortened. Gonzalez Gomez stated that Galeana reentered the room and he went to put Dariana in her crib and she became limp. Gonzalez Gomez said that he placed Dariana on the bed and her heart was stopping beating.

Gonzalez Gomez said he “gave mouth to mouth and compressions to Dariana and he said blood came out of her nose.”

In a second interview with Galeana, “her statements varied from her original statement,” the affidavit says.

A medical examination determined the infant had intracranial hemorrhages, retinal hemorrhages, fixed and dilated pupils, and multiple symptoms consistent with trauma and brain injury. The doctor said the injuries and findings were “not plausibly explained by a reported accidental injury” or condition, and “should be considered consistent with inflicted trauma (e.g. child abuse).”

A search of the couple’s cell phones found web searches about why an infant would vomit milk with blood in it, why it would have blood in its eye, among other questions. The phones also contained a photo of Dariana with bruises, and Galeana’s demand that Gonzalez Gomez “Stop grabbing my baby so roughly,” adding “I am afraid something is going to happen to her.”

Galeana and Gonzalez Gomez were both ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill issued the following statement:

““We mourn the death of Dariana, whose life had just begun. It is critical that we vigilantly look out for the welfare of our community’s children. If you see signs that may indicate harm being done to a child, please report your concerns to law enforcement so they can be investigated and the child may get the help they deserve.

“We appreciate the work of West Valley City detectives investigating this challenging case. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”