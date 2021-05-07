Walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic to be held in Ogden Saturday

OREM, Utah, May 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A walk-in Johnson & Johnson clinic will be held in Ogden Saturday.

“As part of a great community effort, Comunidades Unidas, a non-profit dedicated to empowering the Latino Community and Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, are encouraging community members get their COVID-19 vaccination,” said a news release from Nomi Health.

“Together they will service any unvaccinated adult Utah resident this Saturday, May 8, at the Second Baptist Church, Ogden, distributing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 10 a.m.-8p.m.”

No pre-registration is needed; you just need to visit the location for a free vaccine. On site staff are fluent in both English and Spanish.

The second Second Baptist Church is at 227 27th St. in Ogden.