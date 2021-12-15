Walmart to open new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec.15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Walmart is opening a new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City, it was announced Wednesday.

The 1,000,000-plus square-foot facility, which is located at 990 N. 6550 West, is scheduled to open summer of 2022 and will create approximately 450 full-time, permanent jobs across the region, said a news release. The facility will fulfill online orders placed on Walmart.com.

“Walmart is excited to welcome our first fulfillment center in Salt Lake City to support our growing ecommerce fulfillment network,” said Steve Miller, senior vice president of Supply Chain Operations at Walmart U.S.

“This new facility is the latest of example of Walmart’s commitment to offering customers fast shipping on items they need every day, and we look forward to further delivering on that promise with the development of this new, state-of-the-art facility.”

Fulfillment centers are focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers as soon as next-day. The facility is part of a broader initiative to add more capacity into Walmart’s supply chain as the retailer prepares for growth, the news release said.

Walmart is currently hiring full-time positions for the fulfillment center, including a general manager, environmental, health and safety operations manager, maintenance manager, and human resources manager.

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree. Candidates can search open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.

Walmart operates three distribution centers, 59 retail stores and employs more than 20,000 associates in the state of Utah.