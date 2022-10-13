Wandering cockatiel rescued from roof of St. George hotel, police impressed

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A wayward cockatiel was rescued from the roof of a St. George hotel, making an impression on the local police department.

St. George Police posted the rescue on its Facebook page Wednesday — a video complete with soundtrack.

The bird “apparently likes to give his owner a run for her money,” according to the post describing the feisty bird named Rupert.

The bird who flew the coop in favor of the roof made attempts to elude Animal Services Officer Crothers wielding a net, according to the post, before it was finally recovered among the eaves of the 5-story hotel. Just an example, it reads, of officers going “above and beyond for animals in need.”

The cage-dwelling pet however “seemed pleased with himself” upon returning to captivity, police said, concluding: “Until we meet again Rupert.”