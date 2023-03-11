Friday night avalanche closes Highway 40 in Wasatch County, 25 feet of snow covers roadway

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An avalanche Friday night closed Highway 40 in the Daniel Canyon area covering all lanes of the roadway with deep snow.

The snow came down at approximately 9 p.m., according to a post on social media by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. The 9:45 p.m. statement did not report any injuries or trapped individuals.

“At approximately 9:00 p.m., the Wasatch County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting an avalanche,” the sheriff said. “Deputies responded and confirmed the avalanche.”

Highway 40 (Daniel Canyon) is closed in both directions at Mile Marker 27, near Clegg’s Canyon. The snow is covering all lanes of travel and is approximately 25 feet deep.

“Please use an alternate route and avoid the area,” the release said, noting the Utah Highway Patrol has not given an estimated time for the closure to end. “Updates will be posted as they become available.”