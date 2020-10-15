Wasatch County Search and Rescue responds after ATV accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews responded to the scene early Wednesday afternoon after a man rolled his ATV and was ejected from the vehicle in Deer Creek State Park.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. above the Little Deer Creek Campground.

“It was reported, via text message due to lack of reception, that a 53-year-old male had rolled his ATV,” a social media post says.

“He was traveling up trail #3 when he lost control of his ATV. It happened in a very rocky area with lots of stumps in the area.

“It was believed that he was ejected after hitting a rock and hit one of the stumps. He was complaining of back and rib pain. SAR, along with EMS and Air Med responded to the scene.”

The man was safely evacuated, and taken to be checked out. His condition was not immediately known.