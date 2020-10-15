SLCPD seeks tips on suspect in vehicle burning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for information on the identity of a man believed involved in the burning of a patrol car on May 30 of this year.

“This individual is wanted for throwing an incendiary device into a vehicle during the May 30 riot,” a statement from police says. “This caused the vehicle to start on fire.

“If you recognize this individual, please contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000,” the statement says. The case number is 20-94360.