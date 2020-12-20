Wasatch County Sheriff seeks public’s help locating missing man

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Chad West, 53, was last seen Friday, Dec. 11, as he drove away from his home in Wasatch County, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

A friend called the 911 Center on Dec. 17, and reported West missing.

West is believed to be driving his black, 2001 Ford F-250. The vehicle’s Utah license plate is WESTLND.

Anyone who sees Chad West or his vehicle is asked to immediately call the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411.