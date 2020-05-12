Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on suspicious fires

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office officials are seeking information on a spate of suspicious fires.

“As you maybe aware, there have been numerous fires in the Interlaken and Dutch Hollow area in the last few days,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the suspicious nature of these fires. We are currently asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any individuals or circumstances that may be connected to these fires.”

Please contact the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office by calling 435-654-1411 with any pertinent information.