Wasatch crews respond to unattended fire behind home

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County crews responded to an unattended fire behind a home Sunday afternoon.

“The residents had a fire in an approved fire structure that had been left unattended and it appears that when the winds kicked up it spread outside the fire structure,” said a Facebook post from Wasatch County Fire.

“Neighbors and a passerby sprayed garden hoses to extinguish the flames prior to the arrival of the fire department.”

The post did not say exactly where the incident occurred.