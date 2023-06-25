Washington County brush fire burns 1.5 acres; no structures damaged

VEYO, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from several agencies quickly extinguished a brush fire that burned about 1.5 acres Saturday afternoon in Washington County.

Crews responded about 3:50 p.m. to a brush fire that was threatening several outbuildings and homes on Black Rock Road in Veyo, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

“Fire crews immediately launched an aggressive offensive strategy and were able to halt the forward progress of the fire to prevent damage to any structures,” the post states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Gunlock, Veyo, Enterprise and Diamond Valley fire departments also responded to the fire.

“DVFR thanks all of the response agencies for their quick response and efforts to keep this fire from becoming a larger threat,” the post states.