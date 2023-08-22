Washington County crews assist hiker who fell on Red Mountain Trail

IVINS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews in Washington County are assisting a hiker who fell on the Red Mountain Trail.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about 5:23 p.m. Monday saying someone had fall on the trail near Ivins, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

“With the rain starting to fall and the wind blowing they did the right thing calling in,” the post says. “The search and rescue crews … responded and are working through the rain to bring them down.”

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue also responded.

