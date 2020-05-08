Washington County officials seek public’s help finding missing man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

John Brent Hunt was last seen on Monday, May 4, the afternoon before his 59th birthday. He left his residence without a phone at 3 p.m., telling his wife he was going fishing. He frequents smaller fishing areas such as streams and ponds in Western Washington County, according to a flyer shared by the WCSO.

Hunt stands about 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 215 to 245 pounds. He has blue eyes and sandy hair. He was last seen wearing gray or blue gym shorts, a white shirt and athletic shoes.

He was driving a silver 2017 Toyota Tacoma, which had a NASA sticker on the back window, and white paint spilled on the tailgate.

Hunt may be in the area of Gunlock Reservoir, Enterprise Reservoir, or area streams, the WCSO statement says.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730.