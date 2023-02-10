Washington County Sheriff seeks help in missing person case

TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff officials are asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case.

A 19-year-old woman has been missing since leaving her home in Toquerville sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on social media from the WCSO.

She was barefoot with a large green blanket, according to the post issued just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The large green blanket was found in the back of a truck in La Verkin Thursday afternoon, the sheriff said.

“Her parents are very worried about her. If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730 and reference incident #23W000734”

The woman’s name was not released, but she is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, of medium build, with blond curly hair and blue eyes.