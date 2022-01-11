Woman charged with child abuse after she and toddler fall into Utah creek on freezing winter day, officers say

CENTRAL, Utah, Jan. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old woman is facing a felony child abuse charge after she and her 1-year-old child.allegedly fell into a creek on a frigid winter day.

According to a probable cause statement filed in the case, snow was on the ground and the temperature below freezing Sunday when the incident happened in the town of Central in Washington County.

The child’s father told officers he noticed the woman, whom he described as his “ex,” had parked her truck near his residence. He said he didn’t see her, but he did find a blanket and a car seat on the ground which belonged to his son.

The father said a short time later, a friend found the mother and child down by the creek.

The mother was “wet from the waist down,” he said.

The friend also told officers he had heard the mother yelling, “and he saw the baby with no shoes, no blanket, no socks, and no jacket.”

Medical personnel who arrived on scene reported “the baby’s feet were purple and he was freezing, his legs and lips were trembling.”

Post Mirada, the mother “stated she took her son by the creek around 1600 hours because they haven’t been down there in a while.” She allegedly told investigators she had accidentally fallen into the creek, but did not have her phone on her. She also reportedly claimed she did not realize her son had kicked his socks off.

The mother said “she tried walking back up but could not because she was stuck in a bush so she tried yelling for help.”

The officer contacted the Department of Child and Family Services, “and they stated they have numerous cases with (mother) and the baby but did not have a valid address to open a case.

The mother faces charges of:

Child abuse — inflict of serious physically injury recklessly, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

Her bail was set at $3,000.