Washington County’s Oak Grove Fire estimated at nearly 700 acres

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Oak Grove Fire is now estimated at 696 acres, according to the latest estimate.

“Yesterday, wildland fire crews conducted a burnout operation on the southwest edge of the fire to protect the Oak Grove Campground and create an anchor point. This anchor point will allow crews to safely go direct with suppression efforts,” says an update published Tuesday on the Dixie National Forest Facebook page and on the Utah Fire Info website.

“Crews continue to build, secure, and improve hand lines on the east and west sides of the fire. With today’s higher relative humidity, cloud cover and 60% chance of rain, fire behavior is expected to moderate with backing down hill and some uphill runs.”

The Oak Grove Fire, Southern Utah’s Washington County, is being managed under a full suppression strategy using containment and confinement tactics to minimize fire spread and to prevent loss of resources, the statement says.

“As visibility allows, helicopters will be used to help firefighters with suppression efforts.”

