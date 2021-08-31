Moab business offers $10K reward for helpful information in double murder case

MOAB, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Moab business contractor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who killed married couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.

Schulte, 24, and Turner, who was 38 and sometimes went by the surname Beck, were shot to death at their campsite sometime between Aug. 13 and 18.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced the $10,000 reward offer, and said the business offering the money had asked to remain anonymous.

The women were last seen on Aug. 13, leaving Woody’s Bar in Moab. Their bodies were found on Aug. 18 south of Moab, in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains, the sheriff’s statement says.

“Grand County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Utah State Bureau of Investigations into the homicide investigation,” the statement says.

“Grand County is committed to working this case with tenacity and transparency. This is an active and fluid investigation.”

The sheriff’s statement asks potential tipsters not to post information on social media.

“If you have information to assist in this case you are encouraged to call Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115. If you do get an answer please leave a detailed message and an investigator will call you back.

“If there are multiple people with pertinent information in assisting in solving this case the reward will be split evenly.”