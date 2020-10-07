Washington Terrace woman allegedly found with spice, knives, 3 young girls in stolen vehicle

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington Terrace woman was arrested Tuesday after she was allegedly found with a “large amount” of spice, drug paraphernalia and knives in a stolen vehicle, along with three young children.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Deedee Tehero, 33, is facing charges of:

Receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Operate a vehicle without license or registration (suspended or revoked), a class C misdemeanor

Tehero was observed to be in the passenger side of a vehicle with no license plate, the arresting officer wrote.

“I turned my patrol vehicle around in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle,” the statement said. “Vehicle turned down a street and parked at a townhouse. I parked my patrol truck waiting for vehicle to leave. A male was observed walking away from the vehicle and A/P (accused person) driving the vehicle.”

The officer then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect did not stop.

“A/P drove into a apartment complex where A/P came to a dead end and parked the vehicle,” the statement said. “A/P immediately got out of the vehicle without being told to do so. A/P did not follow my directions to stay in the vehicle. I told A/P to come back to my car where I detained A/P with my hands until I had a back arrive due to other people in the car.”

The arresting officer wrote he could see the shape of a pipe in the suspect’s back pocket. The officer asked Tehero to take the item out of her pocket and she said it was a spice pipe.

“I placed A/P into handcuffs at this time,” the statement said. “Inside the car were three females all under the age of 6. No car seats were located in the car.”

Because there were no license plates on the car, the arresting officer ran the VIN number, and the vehicle came back as stolen.

“Inside the vehicle deputies located a large amount of a green leafy substance, which appeared to be spice, in a gallon-size freezer baggie,” the statement said. “Green leafy substance was found on the passenger side floor where I initially saw A/P. Due to my training and experience the amount of green leafy substance found was more than a user amount. Deputies located several knives in the back seat of the car where the children were sitting. Syringes were also located in the vehicle.”

Another pipe was located on the passenger floor that had a “bowl” loaded of a green leafy substance, the statement said.

Tehero was later found to have a suspended license. The suspect told officers that if the children were not in the car she “would have taken me on a longer drive.”

The suspect is currently on felony probation, and for this reason, she is being being held without bail at Weber County Jail.