Larry H. Miller Co. investing $3.5B to turn west side into gathering place

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Larry H. Miller Co. plans to invest more than $3.5 billion into transforming the Power District into an economic and cultural catalyst for Salt Lake City’s west side.

Company officials Thursday shared their vision for the nearly 100-acre development adjacent to the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River, with construction expected to begin later this year.

The Larry H. Miller Co. is working in partnership with the Fairpark and stewards of the Jordan River to develop the property, conveniently located between the Salt Lake City International Airport and downtown.

“We are passionate about this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our capital city,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Co. “This project will serve as a vibrant extension of and gateway to downtown Salt Lake, complements the mission of the State Fairpark, and brings the Jordan River to life. The Power District will be a gathering place for Utah’s families to live, work, play and enjoy the best views in Major League Baseball.”

The Larry H. Miller Co. also is heading up Big League Utah, a coalition of local leaders working to position Salt Lake City as an attractive site for MLB expansion. Renderings for the redeveloped Power District prominently feature an MLB ballpark.

Company officials call the project a historic opportunity to create a modern, sustainable and vibrant space for businesses, residents and visitors alike. In addition to the views of the downtown skyline and Wasatch Mountains, the Power District is accessible from Interstate 15, I-80 and I-215, as well as via TRAX. It’s also a shovel-ready site for an MLB ballpark.

“The Power District is an investment in human capital and will bring infrastructure and economic and educational development opportunities to the area,” said Steve Miller, Larry H. Miller Co. board chairman. “Our family is committed to this project and is humbled by the rallying of community support around this initiative. We are invested in this area because we believe in creating enriching experiences.”

The planned multi-function, mixed-use development will feature green space and trails, including upgrades to the Jordan River Parkway Trail, company officials said. The walkable and bikeable development also will offer residential options and a focus on local dining and retail, and a potential MLB ballpark.

“The partnership between the Power District and the Utah State Fairpark will create economic development and allow investment in Fairpark infrastructure,” said Larry Mullenax, executive director of the Fairpark. “This development continues the State Fairpark’s position as a self-sustaining state asset.”

Redevelopment of the Power District is expected to get underway late this year with construction of the new headquarters for Rocky Mountain Power.

“The west side is primed for this new development,” said Gail Miller, co-founder of the Larry H. Miller Co. “I grew up on the west side, and the people who live here are very proud of their community and what they’ve built. We are excited to continue to partner with them on future opportunities.”