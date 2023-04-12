Water official evaluating canal struck, seriously injured in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A water official evaluating damage to a canal liner in Spanish Fork was struck and seriously injured by a pickup truck Wednesday morning.

The man, whose name has not been released, suffered serious head and leg injuries.

“About 9:30 this morning a group of water officials were evaluating damage to a canal lining along Powerhouse Road south of Spanish Fork,” says a social media post issued by the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office.

“One of these men tried to cross near 2100 East but did not make sure traffic was clear. He was struck by a Ford Ranger pickup driving south and sustained serious head and leg injuries.

“Spanish Fork Ambulance and @Intermountain Life Flight responded. After stabilizing the victim he was flown to Utah Valley Hospital.”