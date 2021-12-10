Weber County Jail inmate asks 16-year-old to take clothes off during video visit

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate at Weber County Jail is facing a new charge after he allegedly persuaded a 16-year-old girl to take most of her clothes off during a video visit.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Landon James Klocker, 20, is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

He was initially arrested in August on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony, child endangerment, a third-degree felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, and a license plate violation, an infraction. At that time, he was found in a vehicle with two 15-year-old girls, and allegedly admitted to selling dab, a THC concentrate, in order to “meet new people.”

The new probable cause statement from Klocker says that on Nov. 19, a Weber County Sheriff’s Office officer was contacted by a civilian employee at the sheriff’s office, who notified him of an incident that occurred over a recorded video visit between an inmate and juvenile female.

“The civilian employee watched the recorded visit and during the video call, the inmate (Landon Klocker) was interacting with a female who was later identified as a 16-year-old juvenile,” the statement said. “At the beginning of every video visit, the inmate is prompted that the visit is recorded.”

During the video call, Landon was sitting in a housing unit at the Weber County Jail and the juvenile female was using a cell phone from a residence.

“Towards the end of the call, Landon tells the juvenile female that it is time to do the ‘magic tricky,'” the statement said. “Landon tells the juvenile female to change off camera and come back into view so he can ‘see that booty cheek.’ The juvenile female steps out of view of the camera briefly before coming back into view, wearing an outfit that only covers minimal portions of her body.”

During the call, the juvenile female stepped closer to the camera and allegedly exposed more of her body.

Klocker allegedly asked the juvenile if she would disrobe still further, but she said no; he asked her again more than once before the end of the call.

During an interview with officers, the girl said she knew the incident would be investigated, but “she decided to do it because she wanted to make him happy,” the statement said.

Klocker continues to be held at Weber County Jail.