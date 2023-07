OGDEN, Utah, July 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County jail has reported a death Monday of an inmate in custody.

“In the early morning hours of July 31st, 2023, an individual in the custody of the Weber County Jail suffered a medical problem,” the Weber County Sheriff Office notice says.

“Life-saving measures were quickly initiated and ultimately unsuccessful. The death is currently under investigation and will follow the Weber County Critical Incident Protocol with the Weber County Attorney’s Office heading the investigation.

“Initial investigation shows that the individual suffered from a medical episode that was not self-inflicted. No further details will be released at this time.”

Last week, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office last reported an inmate death that happened on July 21 of this year.

Gephardt Daily will have further information if more details are provided.