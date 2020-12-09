Weber crews battle horse trailer fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire crews battled a horse trailer fire Wednesday.

“Today Weber Fire District responded to a living quarters horse trailer on fire,” said a Facebook post from Weber Fire District. “When crews arrived the fire had vented through the side of the trailer, they knocked the fire down quickly, preventing it from extending into the home.”

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

