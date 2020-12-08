Weber District’s Bonneville High School moves to online instruction Tuesday due to ‘surge of COVID-19’

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Bonneville High School will again move all instruction to online starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, due to “a surge of COVID-19 cases” among staff and students.

“Due to the nature of the closure and the timing of the holiday break, the soft closure will extend through Monday, January 4. School will resume with in-person instruction on that day,” according to an announcement on the school’s website.

During the closure, the building will be disinfected and sanitized.

For information regarding online instruction times and requirements, click here to view the school’s announcement.

Bonneville High School currently has 22 active cases of the virus, 13 of which were reported to the district by Weber-Morgan Health Department on Monday, the Weber School District said in a written statement. Multiple classrooms have been affected.

When 15 people in the school, across more than one classroom, test positive for COVID-19 within two weeks of each other, it is considered an outbreak, according to the Utah Department of Health’s School Manual, the news release said.

“We are asking that everyone please abide by current health guidelines, which includes wearing masks, physically distancing from others, and limiting social gatherings. In order to keep our schools open, we have to reduce the number of cases coming into the school environment.

“We will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and we will provide updates as needed,” the district’s news release said.