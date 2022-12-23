Weber Sheriff’s Office bust suspected roof fraudster, seek other victims

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is looking for other possible victims of an accused phony roof repairman they’ve arrested for alleged fraud and working without a license.

The accused fraud artist, Tony Aguilar, 55, believed to be of Ogden, is charged in Ogden’s 2nd District Court with three cases in Weber County on charges of second-degree felony communications fraud and the misdemeanor license violation.

“Tony is accused of defrauding several individuals by entering into contracts with them to do their roofs or other projects on their homes, taking a down payment, then doing some work but not completing it or providing a refund,” the sheriff’s office said in a Thursday Facebook post, which said victims are suspected in Davis County as well.

“We believe Tony has other victims who have either not made a report or have been told it is a civil issue.

“If you have had a similar experience with Tony, please contact the law enforcement agency where the incident occurred to file a report,” reads he post, offering the following contacts:

Weber Consolidated Dispatch: 801-395-8221.

Davis Communications Center: 801-451-4150.

According to court documents on charges filed against Aguilar on Dec. 1 by the sheriff’s office, the agency was first tipped off to Aguilar’s activities by the state Division of Professional Licensing, which was receiving numerous complaints about him and his business, Aguilar Services.

Aguilar is believed to have acquired $56,000 in contracts with six other Weber residents where his work is in question after being paid $43,766.09, according to a probable cause affidavit. “It is not known at this time how many victims Tony has in all.”

The Roy Police Department filed the exact same charges against Aguilar in two cases on Nov. 30. All three cases are pending in court with a status conference set for February. Aguilar has pleaded innocent to all charges.