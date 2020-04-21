Weber State University reschedules spring commencement for late August

OGDEN, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber State University’s spring 2020 commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for Friday, has been scheduled for Aug. 29.

More than 3,000 students have applied for spring graduation, bringing the 2019-2020 total to more than 5,727 graduates.

“We’re excited to confirm plans, conditions permitting, for commencement exercises to celebrate the class of 2020,” WSU President Brad Mortensen said in a prepared statement.

“We appreciate the patience and support of the campus community — particularly graduates — as we navigate this time together to keep each other safe and promote the educational pursuits of our students.”

Graduation ceremonies were delayed at all Utah Universities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced classes to go online during spring semester in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

This Friday, WSU “plans to highlight its pride for the historic class of 2020 by lighting the ‘W’ on the hillside east of Stewart Stadium,” the statement said.