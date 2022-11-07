Week 9: Former Ute Devin Lloyd seals Jaguars’ victory over Raiders with fumble recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Devin Lloyd plucked the Las Vegas Raiders’ last hope out of the air Sunday, sealing a 27-20 come-from-behind victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lloyd, a rookie linebacker from the University of Utah, stepped in front of a wayward lateral by the Raiders on fourth down in the game’s closing seconds to secure the home victory with the fumble recovery. He also had a solo tackle, a pass defended and a QB hit in the second-largest comeback in franchise history.

Jacksonville (3-6) trailed 17-0 in the first quarter and 20-7 in the second before the defense turned the game around.

The Jaguars shut out the Raiders in the second half, limiting Las Vegas to just 70 yards and four first downs after halftime.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson called it “a really good performance in the second half.”

“We just regrouped at halftime,” Pederson told reporters after the game.

Lloyd, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been a bright spot this season for the Jaguars, who snapped a five-game losing streak Sunday. While the fumble recovery in Week 9 was the first of his NFL career, he also has two interceptions.

Earlier this season, Lloyd was selected as the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

After Sunday’s game, the rookie took some time to greet and sign autographs for Jaguars fans.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 9.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Had one tackle in the Cardinals’ 31-21 home loss to the Seahawks.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: The rookie RB carried the ball 10 times for 99 yards — the most of his NFL career — and caught one pass for 24 yards in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Expected to be active when the Ravens face the Saints on Monday night.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after dislocating his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5. He’s expected to miss a “significant” amount of time, but the injury was not season-ending.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had five tackles (three solo) and a pass defended in the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the Jets.

Carolina Panthers

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Had four tackles (three solo) and a pass defended in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Dolphins.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the home loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on one field goal attempt, three PATs and two punts.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Had one tackle in the Bengals’ 42-21 victory over the Panthers.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Had two tackles (one solo) in the home win.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: The Browns had a bye in Week 9.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Cowboys travel to take on the Packers.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: The Cowboys had a bye in Week 9.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 22.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 15-9 victory over the Packers.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Rushed for 81 yards on 24 carries and got into the end zone on a two-point conversion in the home win.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Packers host the Cowboys.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Active for the Packers’ 15-9 loss to the Lions.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active for the road loss.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Had four tackles (two solo), one sack and a QB hit in the Colts’ 26-3 loss to the Patriots.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Acquired by the Colts in a trade with the Bills for RB Nyheim Hines on Tuesday. He was inactive for the road loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Read about his victory-sealing performance in the story above.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Inactive for the Raiders’ 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the road loss.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defended in the Chargers’ 30-17 victory over the Falcons.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Had three tackles (two solo) in the road win.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Active as the Chargers improved to 5-3.

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Inactive for the Rams’ 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on both field goal attempts (35 and 26 yards) and his lone PAT in the road loss.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Turned in another dominating performance with a season-high 13 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for a loss and a blocked field goal.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Active as the Rams fell to 3-5.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on the practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Had seven tackles (six solo) in the Dolphins’ 35-32 road win over the Bears.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Had one solo tackle and a pass defended in the Vikings’ 20-17 victory over the Commanders.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Expected to be active when the Saints host the Ravens on Monday night.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Listed on the injury report as out with a knee injury for Week 9.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Expected to play vs. Ravens.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Expected to play vs. Ravens.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Expected to be active vs. Ravens.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

New York Giants

None.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 24 yards on five carries in the Jets’ 20-17 victory over the Bills. Wilson also lost a fumble was sacked twice for a loss of 18 yards in the home win.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Had two kick returns for 30 yards and one punt return for 8 yards in the Eagles’ 29-17 victory over the Texans on Thursday night.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Active for the road victory.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: The Steelers had a bye in Week 9.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Pittsburgh (2-6) hosts New Orleans in Week 10.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: The 49ers had a bye in Week 9.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: San Francisco (4-4) hosts the L.A. Chargers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 10.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Had three tackles (all solo stops) in the Seahawks’ 31-21 victory over the Cardinals.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Active for the road win.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Started in the Commanders’ 20-17 loss to the Vikings.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Scored his first NFL touchdown on his only catch of the game — a 6-yard reception that gave the Commanders a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. He also returned five punts for 41 yards (8.2 yards per return), with a long of 17 yards.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).