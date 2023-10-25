West Jordan dairy ID’d as source of bacteria that sickened 14, hospitalized 2

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County dairy has been identified as the source of Campylobacter bacteria, associated with raw milk, which sickened at least 14 people and sent two to the hospital.

At least 12 of the confirmed 14 patients reported drinking raw milk purchased at the dairy before they got sick and the bacteria found in the milk is the same genetic Campylobacter strain that infected those who were ill, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The source was identified as Utah Natural Meat and Milk, a dairy operating in West Jordan. The dairy’s license to sell raw cow’s milk has been suspended pending further testing. Company officials have cooperated fully with the investigation and are working closely with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to address any issues that caused the bacteria to contaminate the milk.

The dairy is still open and selling other products, the DHHS statement says. No new cases of Campylobacter matching the outbreak strain have been identified since the dairy’s license was suspended about a month ago, the statement says.

The confirmed cases were in people ages 2 through 73, the news release says. The two who were hospitalized were later released to complete their recovery at home.

Campylobacteriosis is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness can last for up to a week or more and can be serious, especially for young children, pregnant women, older adults, and anyone who has a weakened immune system or other health condition. In severe cases, complications from campylobacteriosis can lead to paralysis and even death. Anyone who recently consumed raw milk or raw milk products and has any of these symptoms should contact a healthcare provider.



Raw milk is milk from cows, goats, or sheep that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. Pasteurization is the only effective way to get rid of most harmful germs in raw milk or milk products. Other products made from raw milk, such as cream or queso fresco, can also make you sick.



Public health officials advise Utahns to consume only dairy products that have been pasteurized. In Utah, raw milk and raw milk products may only be sold directly from farm to consumer. Grocery stores in Utah may only sell pasteurized dairy products. Farms that sell raw milk to consumers must be licensed by the UDAF. There are 16 licensed raw milk retailers in Utah; three are in Salt Lake County.

“Bacterial contamination of raw milk can happen even when dairy workers follow hygienic practices,” DHHS epidemiologist Delaney Moore said in the released statement. “The only way to make sure raw milk is free from harmful bacteria is to pasteurize it.”

Raw milk contaminated with disease-causing bacteria does not smell or look any different from uncontaminated raw milk and there is no easy way for a consumer to know whether raw milk contains harmful bacteria.



People who choose to consume raw milk or raw milk products should do the following to help decrease the chance of illness:

Heat raw milk to 165° F for at least 15 seconds (and then cool it) before consuming.

Keep raw milk and raw milk products refrigerated at or below 40° F; do not let raw milk sit out at room temperature.

Since 2009, Utah has experienced 25 documented outbreaks of campylobacteriosis associated with raw milk consumption. Those outbreaks have collectively resulted in at least 295 people becoming ill.

